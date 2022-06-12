IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Arraez, Twins
The first baseman stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning and launched a grand slam past the right field stands, lifting the Twins to a lead they never relinquished.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 RBI for Arraez — a career high — thanks to his grand slam.
2 Baserunners catcher Ryan Jeffers caught stealing, his first career game where he's thrown out multiple runners.
0 Walks Twins pitchers issued, the eighth time this season that's happened.
