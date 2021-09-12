GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Polanco, Twins

Three hits, two of which left the ballpark, giving him four two-homer games in his career, three in 2021.

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Home runs this season by Polanco, tying Chili Davis' 1991 record for most ever by a Twins switch-hitter.

2 Career ejections of Royals third base coach Vance Wilson, who was thrown out by home-plate umpire Greg Gibson in the seventh inning.

9 Twins managers, of 14, who have won 200 games, a club joined by Rocco Baldelli on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Twins, who have won six of Bailey Ober's past seven starts, try to win the series against the Royals, who will pitch lefty Kris Bubic.

PHIL MILLER