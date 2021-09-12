GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
Three hits, two of which left the ballpark, giving him four two-homer games in his career, three in 2021.
BY THE NUMBERS
29 Home runs this season by Polanco, tying Chili Davis' 1991 record for most ever by a Twins switch-hitter.
2 Career ejections of Royals third base coach Vance Wilson, who was thrown out by home-plate umpire Greg Gibson in the seventh inning.
9 Twins managers, of 14, who have won 200 games, a club joined by Rocco Baldelli on Saturday.
UP NEXT
The Twins, who have won six of Bailey Ober's past seven starts, try to win the series against the Royals, who will pitch lefty Kris Bubic.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Homer-happy Twins hit five long balls to rout Royals 9-2
Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco (twice), Nick Gordon and Max Kepler combined for more than 2,000 feet of home runs Saturday night.
Twins
Top lefthanded prospect Moran hustles to join Twins after promotion
Jovani Moran made a round of emotional late-night phone calls after receiving word he would be called up the the Twins for Saturday's game.
Sports
Shelley-to-Lane lifts Missouri State past Central Arkansas
Jason Shelley connected with Xavier Lane for the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to defeat Central Arkansas 43-34 on Saturday night.
Sports
Varsho homers, has 4 RBIs to help Diamondbacks beat Mariners
Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak and deal a blow to the Mariners' wild-card hopes.
Sports
Betts homers on 4-RBI night, Dodgers beat Padres 5-4
Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday night.