IMPACT PLAYER: Griffin Jax, Twins

The rookie righthander gave up only one hit in five shutout innings, his best start in his final start of 2021.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 First-inning home runs by Josh Donaldson this season, including four of his past seven.

6Consecutive games with a hit by Byron Buxton, a streak that includes six extra-base hits and a .416 average.

11 Consecutive scoreless appearances by Caleb Thielbar, totaling 11⅓ innings.

ON DECK

A last-place season ends with another pitching matchup of rookies, Charlie Barnes for the Twins and Jackson Kowar for the Royals.