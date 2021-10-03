IMPACT PLAYER: Griffin Jax, Twins
The rookie righthander gave up only one hit in five shutout innings, his best start in his final start of 2021.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 First-inning home runs by Josh Donaldson this season, including four of his past seven.
6Consecutive games with a hit by Byron Buxton, a streak that includes six extra-base hits and a .416 average.
11 Consecutive scoreless appearances by Caleb Thielbar, totaling 11⅓ innings.
ON DECK
A last-place season ends with another pitching matchup of rookies, Charlie Barnes for the Twins and Jackson Kowar for the Royals.
