GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored shorthanded and set up another shorthanded tally in 20 seconds during the first period.
2. Sam Steel, Wild: The center also had a shorthanded goal and had an assist.
3. Gustav Nyquist, Wild: The winger set up two goals in his Wild debut.
BY THE NUMBERS
37 Saves by Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, who's 10-1-5 over his last 16 starts.
100 Points for the Wild, the sixth time they've hit triple digits in franchise history.
110 Goals for captain Jared Spurgeon to tie Nino Niederreiter for the eighth-most in franchise history.
Minneapolis City Council poised to vote on allowing a full daily set of Muslim prayer calls
Gophers
Heartbreak: Gophers fall short in Frozen Four, losing 3-2 in OT to Quinnipiac
Jacob Quillan scored on a two-on-one rush 10 seconds into overtime as No. 2 Quinnipiac defeated the top-ranked Gophers 3-2 for its first national championship
Twins
Twins give Kepler extra time to heal; Wallner joins team
With the regular right fielder still experiencing soreness, the team put him on the injured list made a move to replace his lefthanded bat in the lineup.
Sports
Wild beat Blues 5-3 to keep pace in Central Division
Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel scored short-handed goals 20 seconds apart in the first period and the Minnesota Wild earned two key late-season points by beating the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Saturday night.
Sports
Connor Hellebuyck stops 28 shots, Jets beat Predators 2-0
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Gophers at the men's Frozen Four: Get all Star Tribune coverage here
Tap here for all our coverage on Minnesota's quest to win its first men's college hockey title since 2003. Stories, game information and more from the Star Tribune staff.