IMPACT PLAYER: Hunter Dozier, Kansas City

A two-run double kick-started the Royals offense, and a sacrifice fly provided some insurance.

BY THE NUMBERS

33 Consecutive appearances against the Twins by Greg Holland without giving up a home run, a streak started in 2013 and ended Saturday by Trevor Larnach.

8.78 The Twins' collective ERA during the five games of this road trip, all losses.

3 Five-game losing streaks by the Twins this season; they had one last season and none in 2019.

ON DECK

Kenta Maeda, who ended a Twins winning streak with a rough start to open the road trip, tries to end a losing streak in the final game.