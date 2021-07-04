IMPACT PLAYER: Hunter Dozier, Kansas City
A two-run double kick-started the Royals offense, and a sacrifice fly provided some insurance.
BY THE NUMBERS
33 Consecutive appearances against the Twins by Greg Holland without giving up a home run, a streak started in 2013 and ended Saturday by Trevor Larnach.
8.78 The Twins' collective ERA during the five games of this road trip, all losses.
3 Five-game losing streaks by the Twins this season; they had one last season and none in 2019.
ON DECK
Kenta Maeda, who ended a Twins winning streak with a rough start to open the road trip, tries to end a losing streak in the final game.
