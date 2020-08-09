GAME 15 OF 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Soler, Kansas City
The reigning AL home run champion lived up to the title by crushing a pair that traveled nearly 900 combined feet.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Consecutive Twins runs, dating to Wednesday, driven in by home runs, a streak broken up on a Byron Buxton RBI single in the sixth inning.
4 Home runs for the Royals, only the second time in Kauffman Stadium’s 48-year history that they have done that against the Twins.
7 Runs off Twins bullpen, second-highest total of 2020.
ON DECK
The Twins are 6-1 in the past seven road games started by Jose Berrios, and they need him to extend that trend in order to salvage the series finale.
PHIL MILLER
