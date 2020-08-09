KANSAS CITY, MO. – Not many teams can go tape-measure-for-tape-measure with the Twins, but then again, only one has a rocket launcher named Jorge Soler.

The Cuban slugger detonated again Saturday, belting a 440-blast early in the game and then topping it with a 448-foot eruption an inning later, two of the four homers that the last-place Royals used to power another victory over the Twins, 9-6 in Kauffman Stadium.

It’s the third consecutive loss for the first-place Twins and, as they reach the one-quarter mark of the brief 2020 season, the first time they have lost a series.

Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler and, for the third day in a row, Byron Buxton all homered for the Twins, but they were out-bashed by Soler, Nicky Lopez and Salvador Perez. But perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the Twins’ first back-to-back losses to the Royals since 2018 was the jittery debut by All-Star Jake Odorizzi.

The righthander returned to a depleted rotation, his sore back healed and his arm strong enough for 75 pitches, manager Rocco Baldelli figured. That was supposed to cover more than three innings, but Odorizzi’s command was haywire from the first batter: With his eighth pitch of the at-bat, Odorizzi plunked Whit Merrifield.

Odorizzi gave up only one run that inning, but loaded the bases and threw 29 pitches. After a relatively quiet second inning, he surrendered a home run off the museum above the Twins bullpen to Soler, the 2019 AL home run champ who tagged the Twins six times last year. Another 400-foot fly ball was snagged by Buxton, with his trademark hold-your-breath crash into the center field wall, and by the end of the inning, Odorizzi had reached 71 pitches, forcing Baldelli to go to the bullpen much earlier than he wanted.

He had time to think it over while the Twins rallied for four runs to take a temporary lead, with Cruz slugging his fourth homer of the season, and Buxton his third, a three-run shot that proved he survived the wall collision. When the inning ended, lefthander Lewis Thorpe jogged in to try to protect that 4-2 lead.

It lasted only five pitches. Maikel Franco lined Thorpe’s third pitch into left field for a single. Two pitches later, Lopez drilled a slider over the right field wall, and the game was suddenly tied. And when Brett Phillips bunted the next pitch and beat it out for a hit, Thorpe’s day was over after just six pitches.

Cody Stashak didn’t have any better luck with the suddenly hot Royals. Merrifield greeted him with a single, Soler unleashed a mammoth home run 30 feet beyond the center field wall, and Perez followed with a shot of his own, completing Kansas City’s six-run inning.

Jorge Alcala pitched two shutout innings, striking out three, but the Royals added another run off Sean Poppen in the seventh that was a contrast to all the home-run trots. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi beat out an infield hit to second base, then stole second and third bases before scoring on a pitch in the dirt that bounced wildly past catcher Mitch Garver.