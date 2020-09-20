Day 3 at winged foot

Keep that card

Alex Noren: Only leader Matthew Wolff (5 under) had a better day than Noren’s 3-under 67.

Toss that card

Patrick Reed: The 36-hole leader shot 43 on the back nine and limped to a 7-over 77.

On the course with …

Patrick Cantlay: His 25-yard chip on the 15th hole hit the number — too well. The ball clanked off the flag stick and rolled back toward its point of origin. Momentum carried the ball past a stunned Cantlay, and it came to rest some 20 yards behind him. Cantlay made bogey.

U.S. Open moment

Danny Lee will have better days. Lee knocked his approach shot on the 18th hole to 4 feet. Then Winged Foot’s greens bit back. Lee four-putted his way around the hole for a quintuple-bogey nine. A short time later Lee withdrew, citing a wrist injury.

Chip shots

• The last four players 24 or younger to lead or co-lead the U.S. Open after 54 holes all won.

• Hideki Matsuyama did not make a par until the eighth hole (four birdies, three bogeys).

• Rounds under par — Thursday: 21, Friday: three, Saturday: seven.

Key hole

No. 3, 214-yard par-3: Thirty-five of 61 players made bogey or worse.

Quote of the day

“I was just trying not to shoot 80.” — Paul Casey, who shot 30 on the back nine after a 39 on the front.

Day 4

TV coverage of the final round begins at 9 a.m. on Golf Channel and moves to Ch. 11 at 11 a.m.

NEWS SERVICES