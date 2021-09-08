A 36-year-old Sartell man was arrested following a five-hour standoff in a Sartell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, representatives from Sartell Police Department said officers were familiar with the suspect from previous domestic assault incidents and a recent history of fleeing police by car or foot. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to the statement, police responded to a report of the suspect violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in the 200 block of 10th Avenue N. just before 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect "began barricading the interior of the residence and displayed a weapon to officers," according to police.

Negotiators from St. Cloud Police Department spoke with the suspect for several hours but the suspect refused to comply; officers then used "less lethal tools" and St. Cloud's SWAT team entered the residence and arrested the suspect just before 6 p.m., according to the statement.

Officials closed a portion of 2 1/2 Street N. just east of Pinecone Road and said they were working with the school district to get students home safely if they lived in the area. It was the first day of school for Sartell-St. Stephen students.