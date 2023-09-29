Introduction: Host Michael Rand spent part of Thursday at Timberwolves media day, where he was struck by several things: President Tim Connelly saying they need to win a playoff series this year, head coach Chris Finch saying the team's best identity will be built around defense and toughness, Anthony Edwards praising coaches who get the most out of him and Karl-Anthony Towns seeming rather subdued.

Plus, the Wolves are definitely paying close attention to what happens with Diamond Sports, creditors and carriers. To that end, the New York Post reported Thursday that Diamond has reached a tentative one-year agreement with Comcast and DirecTV for carriage rights to show games on Bally channels. But NBA and NHL teams might have to take up to a 20% pay cut on their current deals.

11:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand to talk about the season ahead. With regular-season games starting in less than two weeks, what are some of the biggest training camp story lines?

32:00: The Twins are locked into the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, while the Lions are showing they are for real.

