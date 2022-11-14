Considering how they've been protecting their own crease, the Wild haven't needed much scoring lately to succeed.

But they didn't have enough offense on Sunday to prevent a 3-2 shootout rally by the Sharks in front of 17,105 at Xcel Energy Center.

After successful attempts from Kirill Kaprizov and San Jose's Nick Bonino, Alexander Barabanov prevailed for the Sharks in Round 5.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for the Wild.

The Wild controlled the puck early, pressure that culminated in Frederick Gaudreau getting left all alone in front to send the puck behind San Jose goalie James Reimer just 6:45 into the first period. Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello both extended their respective point streaks to three with assists on Gaudreau's second goal of the season.

Eventually, the Sharks began to shift the action to the other end of the rink and Gustavsson was ready.

He blocked a Timo Meier breakaway and stymied Nico Sturm in tight, finishing the first with six saves before tacking on another 10 in the second.

In the third period, San Jose had a chance to pull even on the power play but it was the Wild's penalty kill that took advantage.

After Erik Karlsson fell at the blue line, Mason Shaw and Connor Dewar skated in alone on Reimer and Shaw set up Dewar for a blistering shot that doubled the Wild's lead at 3:37 on their third shorthanded goal. Reimer ended up with 28 saves.

But the Sharks would stage a comeback.

Steven Lorentz spoiled Gustavsson's bid for his first NHL shutout at 13:56 when he buried his own rebound. Only 1:53 later, former Wild forward Nico Sturm wired in the equalizer.