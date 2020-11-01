As a third wave of infections has begun to take off across much of the country, San Francisco has been a bright spot. After experiencing a surge of cases over the summer, the city has tamped down infections to near their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Restaurants, movie theaters and museums are open at 25% of capacity.

One crucial part of the city, however, remains firmly closed: the public schools.

Even as private and parochial schools have begun to reopen, the school district has not set a timeline for resuming in-person instruction, except to say that it is not likely this year.

The district’s decision to stay closed this fall, even as other urban districts have opened or set dates for partly reopening, has angered many parents, local health experts and Mayor London Breed, who does not control the school system.

It has also touched off, in this very politically progressive city, a sharp debate about how best to safely educate low-income and minority students and over who speaks for the Asian, Latino and Black families who together represent a majority of the district.

Dr. Matt Aldrich, the executive medical director of critical care at UCSF, who has two children in the district, in San Francisco, Oct. 23, 2020. Aldrich said he was disappointed that there had been little discussion among the members of the Board of Education about the largely reassuring evidence so far from school reopenings across the country and abroad.

That debate is underway in other cities where schools have been slow to reopen. In some places, like Los Angeles and Chicago, school buildings remain closed partly because virus cases remain high in the city. In others, like Oakland, teachers unions have said that their members do not want to return to classrooms until there is essentially no local transmission.

The frustration in San Francisco boiled over last month when district administrators told the principals of about one-third of the district’s 125 public schools that their communities should start brainstorming new names for their schools, because their current names had historical associations with slavery, genocide, colonization or other injustices. The list included schools named for Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and even Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

The news prompted a scathing statement from Breed, who said it was offensive for the district to be focusing energy on renaming schools when it has not put forward a plan for reopening. The district’s 52,000 students have been taking all their classes remotely since school resumed.

“I had had it, honestly,” Breed said. “From my perspective, they weren’t providing clarity about one of the most important things to kids and families in this city.”

While the district was talking about seeking equity by renaming schools, she said, “the achievement gap is growing, and there are kids who live in poverty who are falling behind.”

Mark Sanchez, board of education president, said that the renaming process was not interfering with preparations to reopen. But the district has said it is far from ready to resume classroom instruction, and Sanchez and fellow board members, who are elected, have shown little urgency about getting students back into school buildings.

The teachers union has also balked, saying that conditions are not yet safe.

San Francisco currently has 4.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people, a little more than half the rate of new cases in New York City. The share of tests coming back positive averaged 0.89% for the week ending Oct. 22, lower than New York City’s average of 1.8% for that week.