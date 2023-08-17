More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Sam Smith Concert
With Opening Act Jessie Reyez
Photography
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Detroit Tigers defeat Twins 8-7
Despite a three-run ninth inning, the Twins couldn't overcome the point deficit
Photography
www.startribune.com
Gophers football hold an open practice
The Gophers will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday, Aug. 31.