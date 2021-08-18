Tomas Telis' ground-ball single up the middle in the ninth inning gave the St. Paul Saints a 6-5 walkoff victory over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at CHS Field in a game that was resumed from June 20. The Saints also won a second game that followed 4-3 on Gilberto Celestino's infield hit in the eighth inning. It was scheduled to be a seven-inning game.

Trailing by two runs in the first game, the Saints opened the ninth with a single, a walk and a double steal. Then the Saints turned to pinch-hitter Jose Miranda with two outs, and his double tied the score at 5-all. Telis followed, extending his hitting streak to 14 games and giving him three game-winning hits this season.

In the second game, Iowa scored three runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.

The Saints tied the score in the fifth. Drew Stankiewicz began the rally with a solo homer — his team's second hit of the game. Trevor Larnach got the Saints within one run on an RBI double and Telis brought home another run on an RBI single.

Drew Strotman pitched the first 5⅔ innings for the Saints, giving up three runs and eight hits. He struck out three, walked one.

Reliever Ian Hamilton got the win, holding the Cubs hitless over 2⅓ innings and striking out three.

News services