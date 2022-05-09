The Iowa Cubs built an eight-run lead against Saints starter Cole Sands and, despite striking out 17 times — a record for a Saints opponent — rolled to a 10-3 victory Sunday at CHS Field.
Sands, back in St. Paul after a stint with the Twins, struck out six in three innings but allowed seven consecutive baserunners in the second as Iowa took a 4-0 lead. Drew Strotman gave up three runs in 1⅓ innings, striking out three. Five other relievers combined for eight strikeouts.
P.J. Higgins had five of Iowa's 17 hits, the most for a Saints opponent this season. Jared Young hit his eighth homer and former Twin Andrelton Simmons drove in an Iowa run. David Banuelos homered in the Saints ninth.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Souhan: Lynx need effectiveness at point guard, not promise
Former Gophers star Rachel Banham is hoping to follow fellow Gopher Lindsay Whalen in positional success with the Lynx.
Sports
Cloud, Austin spark Mystics to 78-66 victory over Lynx
Natasha Cloud scored all 19 of her points in the first half, Shakira Austin had a double-double in her first career start and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lync 78-66 on Sunday night.
Wild
Wild fails to generate another multigoal comeback
For the fourth time in as many games in this series, the team that scored first went on to win.
Sports
Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs 7-3 to even series
Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a fast start and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 4 on Sunday night to even their first-round playoff series.
Lynx
Lynx see offense go quiet to end first half, lose home opener to Mystics
The Lynx were outscored 29-6 over the final 12-plus minutes of the first half by Washington, which was playing without star Elena Delle Donne.