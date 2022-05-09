The Iowa Cubs built an eight-run lead against Saints starter Cole Sands and, despite striking out 17 times — a record for a Saints opponent — rolled to a 10-3 victory Sunday at CHS Field.

Sands, back in St. Paul after a stint with the Twins, struck out six in three innings but allowed seven consecutive baserunners in the second as Iowa took a 4-0 lead. Drew Strotman gave up three runs in 1⅓ innings, striking out three. Five other relievers combined for eight strikeouts.

P.J. Higgins had five of Iowa's 17 hits, the most for a Saints opponent this season. Jared Young hit his eighth homer and former Twin Andrelton Simmons drove in an Iowa run. David Banuelos homered in the Saints ninth.