Chris Williams hit a two-run homer and Jermaine Palacios had a run-scoring double in the sixth inning as the St. Paul Saints rallied to edge the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-3 on Friday night at CHS Field.

Palacios also had an RBI single in the fourth for his team's first run.

The RailRiders scored one run in the second and two in the third to build a 3-0 lead and it could have been bigger except they had a runner thrown out at the plate in the third.

In his second start since being promoted from Class AA Wichita, Louie Varland pitched 5⅔ innings for the Saints, giving up three runs — two earned — on seven hits. The former Concordia (St. Paul) pitcher struck out seven and walked none. Three relievers gave up only one hit combined.