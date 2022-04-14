The St. Paul Saints averaged nearly eight runs per game in their opening six-game series in Louisville, then they came home.

After losing 5-1 to Indianapolis in their home opener, the Saints lost 5-0 to the Indians on Wednesday night on a combined no-hitter by Chase De Jong and relievers Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos.

De Jong, a 6-4, 230-pound righthander who made four starts for the Twins in 2018 and also has played for Seattle, Houston and Pittsburgh, pitched seven innings. He struck out nine, walked two but left after throwing 80 pitches, 49 for strikes.

Brice pitched the eighth, De Los Santos the ninth, striking out the last two hitters.

Indianapolis (6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Rodolfo Castro's homer and scored four more runs in the eight, two on Carl Mitchell's double.

With the loss, the Saints record dropped to 5-3.

The no-hitter was the 15th for the Indianapolis franchise but the first since 2012.

Former Astro Derek Fisher of the Saints came closest to breaking up the no-hitter with two out in the eighth inning against Brice. The count went to 3-0 before the lefthanded hitter laced a ball to right field. Moving full speed to his left, Mitchell speared the sinking liner on a diving catch.