Clayton Kershaw was dominating the Twins. Seven perfect innings, 80 pitches, 13 strikeouts.
But it became clear when Kershaw was in the dugout while the Dodgers batted in the top of the eighth inning that Dave Roberts was going to pull his future Hall of Fame pitcher instead of giving him a shot at the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history.
Reactions around the game were mixed on social media.
What do you think? Leave an opinion in the comments.
