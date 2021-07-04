Drew Maggi hit his third home run in as many games, lifting the Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night.

The victory in front of an announced season-high crowd of 8,609 at CHS Field ensured the Saints of their first series victory since a six-game sweep of Iowa from May 25-30.

St. Paul starter Charlie Barnes was staked to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer off Omaha's Jackson Kowar, the first against Kowar in 35⅓ innings at Class AAA. Kowar struck out 10 in five innings but allowed a season-high four runs.

It was 2-1 Saints before Maggi connected in the bottom of the third.

Barnes allowed two runs in seven innings, recording two of his three strikeouts in his final inning. Ian Hamilton finished with two perfect innings for the save, striking out four.