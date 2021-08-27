Toledo, Ohio – The St. Paul Saints walked eight batters, committed three errors and blew a five-run lead in a 9-8, 11-inning loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night.

Toledo tied the game at 6-6 in the ninth inning after Kody Clemens reached on an error by shortstop by JT Riddle and Aderlin Rodriguez homered. It was Rodriguez's league-leading 24th homer of the season.

After the teams traded runs in the 10th, the Saints went back ahead 8-7 in the top of 11th. But the Mud Hens scored twice in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch and a walkoff single by Rodriguez off Robinson Leyer (1-4), the sixth Saints pitcher.

The Saints (53-46) have lost four in a row for the first time this season. They have lost the first three games of this six-game series to fall 3 ½ games behind Toledo (56-42) in the Midwest Division. Omaha has moved into second place, two games back.

Randy Dobnak, on a rehab start, gave up one run and five hits in 4 ⅔ innings for the Saints. He threw 78 pitches.

The Saints, who had 14 hits, led 6-1 before Toledo scored three times in the sixth inning.

The time of the game was 4 hours, 4 minutes.

Three of Toledo's runs were unearned.