The Timberwolves had clawed their way to overtime and Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was on the bench with six fouls.

The Wolves nearly had the Kings in a checkmate, but they broke down in the extra period and ended up on the wrong side of a 118-111 loss. Sacramento got threes from Trey Lyles and Keegan Murray on its first two overtime possessions, then Lyles followed that with a three-point play to put the Kings up 112-106.

The Wolves got back within 114-111 on a Jaden McDaniels three-point play with 59.9 seconds remaining, but they had a breakdown on the next defensive possession that led to a Lyles dunk.

De'Aaron Fox helped Sacramento erase a small Wolves lead late with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 33 for the Wolves, who made just 13 of 25 free throws.

The game almost unraveled for the Wolves in regulation when Fox missed the second of two free throws and the Kings got the rebound. Fox then hit a three to put them ahead 99-98 with 1 minutes, 48 seconds to play. After Rudy Gobert hit one of two free throws, the Kings reeled off four points sandwiched around an Edwards turnover with 1:02 to play. They led 103-99.

After one out of two Gobert free throws, the Wolves got a stop and Jaden McDaniels hit a three to tie it 103-103 with 12.8 seconds remaining. Fox then missed a jumper at the other end and the game went into overtime.

The Wolves bounced back to take the lead for much of the second half after scoring just 17 points in the first quarter. Gobert finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Sabonis fouled out after 17 points, 13 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell had 10 on 4-for-16 shooting for the Wolves while Malik Monk had 19 off the bench for the Kings.