Star Tribune Timberwolves and NBA writer Chris Hine joined the Dane Moore NBA Podcast to discuss the Wolves' successful January. They talk about Anthony Edwards and the case Edwards has to be an All-Star, what the Wolves mighty do at the trade deadline and how the team is responding to Rudy Gobert, especially on the defensive end.
Listen here:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7s0U56INhIaXBwWFmArTUB?si=3a94601d798b4e4b
