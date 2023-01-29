7 p.m. Monday vs. Sacramento • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: It's the second of back-to-back home games against the Kings after the Timberwolves won 117-110 on Saturday night, with Anthony Edwards scoring 34 points. Edwards has been making a late push to make his first All-Star appearance. In January, he is averaging 26.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Edwards is shooting 40% from three-point range. He has led the Timberwolves to an 11-4 record over that time. ... Point guard D'Angelo Russell is shooting 49% from three-point range in January. For the season, Russell is shooting a career-best 39%.

Kings update: Domantas Sabonis has 7.3 win shares, according to Basketball Reference, ranking fourth in the NBA behind only Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. … Sacramento G De'Aaron Fox had 29 points Saturday but needed 24 shots to compile those points. Fox's 24 shot attempts were tied for the second most he has attempted this season. ... Sacramento is second in true-shooting percentage at .608.