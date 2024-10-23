Rudy Gobert gets a contract extension before the season opener that's a 'win-win' with the T-wolves

"I think it was about finding a win-win situation," Gobert said after the game. ''I'm happy here. My family is happy here. I want to win a championship here — and also, my next year's contract was really high. So being able to allow the team to keep our guys, that was the win for the Timberwolves, but to keep me for a longer term was great for both of us. For me, just giving me a little more stability long term was what we were looking for. I'm really grateful. I'm really happy."