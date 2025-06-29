Photos show how humanoid robots captivate fans in China by playing a soccer match

BEIJING — Humanoid robots have captivated fans in Beijing with a fully autonomous soccer match powered by artificial intelligence.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Humanoid robots have captivated fans in Beijing with a fully autonomous soccer match powered by artificial intelligence.
BEIJING — Humanoid robots have captivated fans in Beijing with a fully autonomous soccer match powered by artificial intelligence.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
If any force swept through the fashion industry this season — and sent shockwaves around the globe — it wasn't a new silhouette or a daring color. It was the spectacle of celebrity.