Day 1 at Augusta

Keep that card

Paul Casey: The Englishman has earned a reputation as a Sunday machine at Augusta, closing with scores of 68, 67, 68 and 65 from 2015-18. Thursday, he showed off in Round 1, recording five birdies and an eagle on the way to a 7-under 65 and the early lead.

Toss that card

Lucas Glover: Making his first Masters start since 2014, Glover celebrated his 41st birthday with a dud. The 2009 U.S. Open champ shot a 77. He made just two birdies, and his double-bogey on the par-5 No. 8 featured a three putt from about 15 feet.

On the course with …

Sandy Lyle: The 1988 champion was among the early starters at No. 10. After teeing off, he peered into the fog and said, “Where did it go?” Maybe no one saw it because they were staring at his choice of dress for Round 1. Lyle’s get-up had social media buzzing Thursday morning: navy blue suspenders looped over a striped polo shirt and Scottish flag-themed shoes. “I don’t do it for a fashion parade,” Lyle explained after his round. No? “Very long torso,” Lyle continued. “And when it’s so warm like this, and you’ve got grubby hands, you tuck your shirt in, you pull your hand out and the shirt comes with it.” Lyle shot 76 on Thursday, so don’t expect the suspenders to be a permanent addition.

Masters moment

Umbrellas replaced azaleas and the whirring of a drone filled in for the chirping of springtime birds. Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit the honorary opening tee shots in the early dawn hours as storms moved in. “I was pleased it was dark, because you didn’t see where my ball went,” Nicklaus said. The ceremony is usually a fan favorite, with crowds waiting for the gates to open and then rushing to find a spot along the first tee box. No such scene in 2020.

Chip shots

• Bryson DeChambeau averaged 334.6 yards off the tee Thursday. Larry Mize, 62, averaged 247.4 yards. Both shot 70.

• Defending champion Tiger Woods shot a bogey-free 68, beginning his quest for a sixth green jacket and 16th major championship.

• Former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen completed 13 holes and is at 1 under after squeezing in a birdie before daylight expired.

Key hole

No. 16, 170-yard par 3: Production teams debuted a drone “fly cam” on the 16th hole this year, and it saw plenty of action Thursday. Players carded 21 birdies to go along with 29 bogeys.

Quote of the day

“It kind of feels like a round with your friends.” — 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, on playing at an empty Augusta

Tweet of the day

“I would have taken a picture if I had my phone with me, but it would have been the last thing I ever did here.” — Longtime Augusta Chronicle columnist Scott Michaux, commenting on Augusta’s fall evening beauty and the club’s strict technology policy.

Day 2

The 44 players who did not finish Round 1 will be back at Augusta National bright and early Friday. ESPN will take the air to show the completion at 6:30 a.m., then be back on at noon for Round 2. Streaming options are available all day at masters.com.