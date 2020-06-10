The Timberwolves last played basketball on March 10.

Their star center Karl-Anthony Towns last played on Feb 10, the result of a fractured left wrist that kept Towns out of the last month of games before the NBA ended the Wolves season by agreeing to send only the top 22 teams in playoff contention to Orlando to resume the season in July.

The Wolves have declined to give updates on Towns’ status out of respect for the personal pain Towns was going through when his mother Jacqueline died of COVID-19 in April.

On Wednesday, the Wolves held a virtual media availability to discuss their season ending and how the organizaiton has responded to the death of George Floyd. On the call, President Gersson Rosas again declined to give specifics on Towns’ wrist, but said the organization feels “positive” about how Towns’ wrist is progressing.

“At the right time we’ll make a formal announcement of where things are at, but to be fair out of respect for Karl and what he’s living through right now, we want to make sure and give him his space and his opportunity to work through things moving forward,” Rosas said. “Big picture, we feel positive about that situation and when the time is right we’ll share more details on the specifics of that.”

In February, Towns and the Wolves elected to try to have the wrist heal on its own without opting for surgery. The Wolves have not announced if that was still their method of rehabilitation or if Towns had a procedure.

What’s next?

Related to the Wolves’ season ending, Rosas said the Wolves wanted to be good teammates for the league so the league could finish this season as smartly and as quickly as possible. They, the other seven teams not going to Orlando and the league are looking at ways to have some sort of offseason workout program so those teams don’t go from March to the start of next training camp, likely in November, without hitting the court.

Rosas said those programs could resemble NFL organized team activities.

“I would phrase it like NFL OTA’s, the opportunity to do some live competition whether it’s intrasquad or with other teams..." Rosas said. "The ability to use the prep time until we’re able to engage with our team and have team practices, to have live competition with the team internally and externally with other teams, we just want to create regular checkpoints over the next five months so our guys can ramp up individually to a group setting where we can teach and emphasize our philosophy on both ends of the floor."