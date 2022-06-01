ROCHESTER — A 57-year-old Rochester man died Tuesday morning after his truck struck a utility pole and a home in southeast Rochester.
A Rochester Police Department spokesperson said authorities are looking into whether David Sherwin died from a medical emergency. Sherwin was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche south on 3rd Ave. SE at about 9:30 a.m. when he crossed the northbound lanes, struck the pole and a house at the 1000 block of 3rd Ave. SE.
Sherwin died shortly after the crash. He was driving alone and no other people were injured, the spokesperson said.
