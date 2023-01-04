A Rochester man already facing a first-degree murder count in a fatal shooting out of Moorhead two years ago was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside US Bank Stadium on Friday night.

Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, was arrested by Minneapolis police Saturday on probable cause of murdering a Plymouth man during what Haji-Mohamed told police was a drug deal gone wrong, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

The complaint states that Clay County District Court granted Haji-Mohamed conditional release with an ankle bracelet monitor after he was charged with murder for the Moorhead shooting in September 2021.

In November 2021, a Clay County grand jury indicted Haji-Mohamed and an accomplice in that case of first-degree murder. His release was ordered in June 2022.

Clay County Attorney Brian Melton and Haji-Mohamed's attorney James McGeeney, of Rochester, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Friday night, officers found the Plymouth man, identified by medical examiners as Jeremy Demond Ellis, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds sitting inside a running vehicle near the stadium at 6th Street and Chicago Avenue on the east side of downtown Minneapolis.

Police recovered five discharged .40-caliber cartridge casings in the parking lot, according to the complaint. Inside the vehicle, police found "a wad of cash with several hundred dollar bills in it on the front passenger seat and a handgun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console with the barrel facing up."

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area and spoke to an eyewitness who heard the gunshots and saw a man, later identified as Haji-Mohamed, duck behind a car before following her into an apartment building.

Officer saw Haji-Mohamed leave the apartment with another man and pulled over the vehicle they left the apartment in.

Haji-Mohamed told police "multiple versions of events before he admitted that he had been in the parking lot in his Dodge Charger and was in the process of buying drugs from victim," according to the complaint.

He accuses Ellis of holding him at gunpoint and ordering him out of the Dodge Charger. He said that Ellis then got into the driver's seat and Haji-Mohamed sat in the passenger seat, according to the complaint. He said Ellis allegedly began to reverse the car and Haji-Mohamed "began shooting at [Ellis] because he was angry that [Ellis] was taking his car."

While the complaint says surveillance video captured the shooting, details included in the complaint do not confirm if Haji-Mohamed's version of events took place.

He admitted to going into the apartment to change clothes and discard the .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, according to the complaint.

Court records from Clay County accuse Haji-Mohamed of a deadly shooting Sept. 10, 2021 outside an apartment complex in the 3000 block of 17th Street South. That night, Haji-Mohamed allegedly followed a victim in a vehicle from a Casey's Store gas station to the apartment where he chased after him while shooting a 9mm pistol.

The victim was shown on surveillance video running away and at one point during the chase, Haji-Mohamed is shown dropping a magazine clip that he turned around to retrieve. But what he didn't realize at that time was that he dropped his wallet, according to charges.

Haji-Mohamed continued chasing the victim, firing five rounds before the victim was found laying on the ground. At that point, Haji-Mohamed is shown firing five point-blank shots.