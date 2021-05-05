After yet another near-win-turned-to-dispiriting-loss Tuesday, I (Megan Ryan, still semi-new Twins beat writer) am here to share some postgame insight on the good ol' Twins Beat blog.

I like to keep it pretty casual on these, but we'll always start with how to catch up on anything you might have missed. Check out my gamer from the 6-3 extra-inning loss here. And some newsy notes, including some injury updates on Luis Arraez, Miguel Sano and Alex Kirilloff. I also had the privilege of sitting next to columnist Patrick Reusse at the game, after which he wrote about Byron Buxton's rise and Sano's stumbles.

The Twins obviously don't have a sure answer as to why these late-game breakdowns happen, except maybe bad luck on infield errors or a bullpen that lacks confidence and routine.

Pitching coach Wes Johnson actually mentioned that pregame Tuesday in reference to Jorge Alcala. Johnson has been pleased with the 25-year-old reliever's 11 1⁄ 3 innings and 3.18 ERA, especially since Alcala never seems to come into the game in the same situation. The team's ahead, the team's behind, planning to face just three batters but ending up in multiple innings. All potential scenarios.

Alcala was the last pitcher on the mound for the Twins but only after Taylor Rogers had failed to save the game and Brandon Waddell incurred heavy 10th-inning damage. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he chose the rather unseasoned Waddell in that crucial spot because his left-handed pitching matched up well with some of the batters on deck for the Rangers in free baseball.

The Twins offense also apparently had its own unfamiliar pitching experience. Mitch Garver said he didn't think anyone on the team had faced Joely Rodríguez before and thus struggled in a hitless ninth.

"We've got to give credit to the guys we're facing, especially these-out-of-division rivals that we don't see very often," Garver said.. " ... The next time we see the Royals come through or the Tigers come through or the Indians, we're going to have a better idea of who we're facing. But these out-of-division rivals are a little tough."

Starter J.A. Happ said he already talked with Rogers about his failed save, and the bullpen pitchers likely spent Tuesday after the game going through all the miscues. And then Wednesday is a new opportunity in the third installment of the four-game series with Texas.

"We're going to come in and keep our routine, more than anything," Happ said. "Focus on that night."