Rookie Alex Kirilloff has become one of the team's hottest players in the past week. But that groove seems about to go on hiatus.

Kirilloff was a late scratch from the lineup, held out because of a right wrist injury. The team took some images, and Kirilloff will head to a specialist Wednesday.

"It doesn't appear to be the most minor of things," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "… We're going to hopefully know more once we talk to the specialist."

After going 0-for-14 in his first regular-season at-bats, he has homered four times and is on a six-game hitting streak while playing a serviceable first base. Willians Astudillo played in that spot Tuesday.

Baldelli said the injury appeared during Monday's win, though Kirilloff played through it. But it stiffened up Tuesday. Baldelli said the injury could have happened on a slide into second base.

The 23-year-old has three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI during his hot streak while filling in for Miguel Sano at first. Sano has been on the injury list since April 23 because of a right hamstring strain.