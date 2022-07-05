He has played striker and both right and left side attacker.

On Sunday, Minnesota United's Robin Lod started at a central-midfielder position for the first time with the club because of a matter of circumstance.

The starter there, Kervin Arriaga, is out because of an injured ankle and reserve central midfielder Joseph Rosales was red-card suspended for the 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake.

So Lod started at a position for which he has played with his Finland national team but seldom for his MLS team.

No matter.

"He's a coach's dream," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "He can play anywhere on the field and just know the role. He knows how to play football at any given moment. He just gets it."

So Lod started alongside defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp while Bongokuhle Hlongwane started in Lod's right-side attacking spot alongside playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso in the middle and Franco Fragapane on the left side.

"Robin is so intelligent, so many facets to his game that make him effective," Trapp said. "For me, he's really easy to read and work off of. It was fun to see him in a different position and able to play next to him. … His skill set is impressive. Of course we want to put him in positions where he can score goals and help the team. But he filled that [central midfield] role extremely well."

Lod thrived Sunday at a new position, recording three tackles and completing 90% of his passes attempted on a night when Reynoso scored twice for the second consecutive game and Luis Amarilla scored once.

The Loons led 3-0 after Amarilla's 61st-minute goal and then held on.

"He has size, he has strength and he has composure," Heath said after Sunday's game. "He's used to playing in tighter spaces than midfield. So when it goes to him, you're never really worried that he's going to turn the ball over cheaply because he's such a strong body. Obviously, we know he's not a central midfield player and it was circumstances today with Kervin and then Joseph.

"I wouldn't hesitate playing him at fullback because I think that's where he can play."

Lod, 29, is in his fourth MLS season after the Loons acquired him in July 2019 from Sporting Gijon in Spain's second division. He has six goals and two assists in 17 games played headed to Friday's game at Vancouver. The Loons have won their past two games over both RSL and LA Galaxy by a 3-2 score.

"When I think of what we actually paid for Robin when we first got him here, he has been an unbelievable signing," Heath said. "He's a top, top MLS player wherever you play him on the field and it doesn't surprise me because he's a proper footballer."