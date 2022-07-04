Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath calls it too simplistic to say his team goes as its star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso goes.

But it sure helps when their gifted playmaker scores as well.

Reynoso scored twice and assisted on his team's third and final goal in Sunday's too-tense 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field.

As they did Wednesday at L.A. Galaxy, the Loons scored the game's first three goals and then hung on dearly to win. Real Salt Lake two goals in a 5-minute span, in the 71st and 76th minutes.

Sunday's victory was their second consecutive after the Loons went 1-6-1 in their previous games, 1-7-1 if you include all competitions.

It came when the two teams played on for another minute or two after the south-end scoreboard flashed "Loons" in victory and the supporters' section released smoke in celebration.

They waited to play "Wonderwall," though.

On Friday, Heath was asked if it's too simplistic to say the Loons go as their star midfielder goes, or scores.

"Well, yes it is," Heath said. "It's a bit disrespectful to everybody else. When you look at the contribution of our back four over the last couple years, we're always in the top third of defensive units, Robin Lod, Fraga (Franco Fragapane) looking more like his old self the last couple games.

"But there's no doubting Rey's a quality player. What we've got to get now is maintain the level of performance and output like he did the other day and if we do, he'll be a huge boost for us in the second half of the season.''

Reynoso scored two goals for a second consecutive game — and both in the first half again, just as he did when the Loons built a 3-0 lead before halftime on Wednesday at L.A. Galaxy.

Just like Wednesday, Reynoso scored another early goal, in the game's ninth minute to take a 1-0 lead.

He did so by creating a shot for himself when he saved a ball just before it rolled over the end line right of the goal. When two defenders tried to trap him against that end line, he went around both with two strides with the ball on his left foot.

Once clear of both players, he struck a left-footed shot from 10 yards out that eluded goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Loons DJ Taylor, Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane all had their share of chances after that, but it remained a one-goal game until Reynoso scored his second goal, in first-half stoppage time. He put away the rebound of his own penalty kick after he was tackled from behind by RSL defender Aaron Herrera on an open run with the ball into the 18-yard box.

MacMath guessed right on the awarded penalty kick, diving low and left to his left. But the ball bounded right back to Reynoso, who directed it with his left foot into the open goal before MacMath or his teammates could react.

Reynoso created striker Luis Amarilla's fourth goal this season, a 61st-minute chip over MacMath on a full run that made it 3-0. Reynoso delivered a perfectly weighted pass through two defenders to Amarilla cutting 15 yards down the field.

Chased unsuccessfully by RSL defender Johan Kapelhoff, Amarilla ran free with the ball toward MacMath as he came out of his goal but couldn't get close enough before Amarilla chipped his shot from just outside the 18-yard penalty box.

It was Amarilla's fourth goal of the season. That 3-0 lead didn't last long, not after Real Salt Lake answered by scoring two goals in five minutes.

RSL star Jefferson Savarino's sliding shot in the six-yard box redirected a crossing pass behind Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair in the 71st minute. A video review searched for offsides, but found none.

Salt Lake scored again in the 76th minute, when forward Anderson Julio rose out of a group of players on a corner kick and flicked the ball on and past St. Clair into the far side of the net.

Amarilla had started out front Sunday; he left Wednesday's game in L.A. in the first half limping off because of strained adductor muscles.

The Loons played without central midfielders and fellow Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales.

Arriaga is expected out these coming weeks because of ligament damage in his ankle suffered in Wednesday's first two minutes. Rosales was suspended for attacking back in a post-game altercation in L.A.

Heath responded by moving right-side attacker Robin Lod down the field to a central midfield position beside captain Wil Trapp, with Fragapane, Reynoso and Hlongwane just beneath Amarilla at striker.