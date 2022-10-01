Cade Berg caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jamen Malone with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter Friday, capping a 66-yard drive and lifting host Armstrong to a 34-29 victory over Chanhassen.
Chanhassen had taken a 29-28 lead three minutes earlier on a 37-yard run by Maxwell Woods and an ensuing two-point conversion.
Armstrong (5-0) opened the game with a 21-point first-quarter blitz, but Chanhassen rallied and tied it 21-21 in the third quarter. Chanhassen fell to 4-1.
