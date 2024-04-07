The school board of the Robbinsdale Area School District will start a new search for a superintendent, after a fractured board could not agree on which candidates should move to a second round of interviews.

"After lengthy deliberations and utilizing a rubric to evaluate the candidates, the data did not produce a majority agreement to move forward for the second round of interviews," read a statement released by the board on Sunday, after interviewing six candidates on Saturday.

Former Superintendent David Engstrom left the Robbinsdale Area School District in September 2023. Engstrom had been on medical leave at the time, and he the district mutually agreed to separate, the district said at the time. Assistant superintendent Marti Vogt has been leading the school district since.

The school board had been scheduled to announce a new superintendent next week, but instead Robbinsdale will try to find more people to apply to lead the school district, which serves 11,500 students in Robbinsdale, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and Ply­mouth.