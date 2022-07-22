A man driving a motorcycle died in a crash involving a pickup truck Friday morning in Andover.
The man, whose name had not yet been released, was headed north about 10:50 a.m. on Tulip Street when he collided with a pickup truck heading east on 173rd Lane NW., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
First responders conducted life-saving measures but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The woman in the pickup was not injured.
The crash remained under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
