Richard Perry, record producer behind 'You're So Vain' and other hits, dies at 82

Perry was a onetime drummer, oboist and doo-wop singer who proved at home with a wide variety of musical styles, the rare producer to have No. 1 hits on the pop, R&B, dance and country charts. He was on hand for Harry Nilsson’s ‘’Without You'' and The Pointer Sisters' ‘’I’m So Excited,‘’ Tiny Tim’s novelty smash ‘’Tiptoe Through the Tulips'' and the Willie Nelson-Julio Iglesias lounge standard ‘’To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.‘’ Perry was widely known as a ‘’musician’s producer,‘’ treating artists like peers rather than vehicles for his own tastes. Singers turned to him whether trying to update their sound (Barbra Streisand), set back the clock (Stewart), revive their career (Fats Domino) or fulfill early promise (Leo Sayer).