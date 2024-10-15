RFK Jr. suggests he'll have a significant role on agriculture and health policy if Trump is elected

When endorsing Trump, Kennedy suggested that Trump had offered him a job if the former president returns to the White House, but neither he nor Trump offered details. Before the endorsement, the Kennedy campaign told the HBO show ''Last Week Tonight'' in August that the two had discussed ''the possibility of a Cabinet position — HHS,'' referring to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health, among other agencies.