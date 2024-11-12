RFK Jr. says fluoride ‘is on its way out.’ Here’s why Minnesota uses it, and what the risks are.

Many studies outside of the United States, however, have shown that fluoride can harm children’s intelligence in very high amounts, said Tewodros Godebo, an assistant professor at Tulane University’s department of environmental health sciences. Godebo conducted one of these studies in a region of Ethiopia where fluoride naturally occurs at up to 20 times the level added to water in the United States. He found that these higher levels harmed children’s abilities to perform in cognitive tests.