Generosity in relationships can help make financial decisions

Be aware of the obstacles you faced for good decision-making. We make money choices that we think will increase our comfort, add to our status or bring us satisfaction, security or peace. We make some of those choices for reasons we might realize were not important to us. Some are good choices that turned out poorly. Be generous with yourself as you explore the motives behind your choices and your evaluation around whether you would make the same decisions again. The more generous you are with yourself and your partner, the better able you will be to reverse decisions sooner.