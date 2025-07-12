Generosity in relationships can help make financial decisions

Lately, I have been thinking a lot about generosity.
Not in the sense of charity, although Lord knows, we need to help alleviate suffering. I mean generosity in the relational sense. And what this means for our money.
In dealing with couples and their money, generosity doesn’t mean succumbing to things in which you don’t believe or want in order to create peace in the relationship. That is actually a level of control. And generosity isn’t accepting what someone doesn’t want to really give.
True generosity in relationships comes from exploring your own experiences with money, contextualizing how they enlarge or diminish you and working with your partner to overcome those habitual tendencies that redirect us from getting things we don’t want or not getting what we do want.
When couples have different money styles, they end up arguing about spending. The conversation is better spent on how those styles impact the relationship. The spouse who is anxious around spending might draft tight budgets as a way to take charge. The spouse who is arguably too free with their spending might choose to be unaware of their decisions as a way to avoid having to make any.
Does the spending spouse feel the budget or the budgeter is controlling them? Does the anxious spouse feel angry or lonely in feeling like they have to be the responsible one? These arguments invariably end up with promises of future concessions that neither party will ultimately keep.
Things go very differently when the anxious person shares what money fears they have. This allows a conversation around how realistic these fears are, what protections can provide safety and what mechanisms can help when anxiety is causing them to behave sub-optimally.
When the spending spouse consciously looks at what they are spending (rather than avoiding the subject), they can then prioritize what’s most important to them and come to an agreement on what is a reasonable amount of money to dedicate to those priorities. If the couple doesn’t agree on the priorities, then they can have a discussion around why.