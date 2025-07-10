Copper tariff could help proposed Twin Metals mine in Minnesota, owner says

The head of a Chilean mining company that wants to open a copper-nickel mine on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness says a new import tax on copper could help the project.
Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada told reporters at an event Thursday that a 50% copper tariff announced earlier this week by the Trump administration could be beneficial to its Twin Metals project, according to Reuters.
Arriagada also added that the company still had years to go before breaking ground, and needs “to continue working with a long-term perspective,” the news agency reported.
Twin Metals would mine copper and nickel underground at a site between Babbitt and Ely, and it’s been the most controversial hardrock mine proposal in Minnesota because of the risk that pollution might flow to the Boundary Waters. The project has faced major hurdles like losing its federal mineral leases, though Trump administration officials have said they intend to reinstate them.
The environmental group Save the Boundary Waters took the new tariff as a serious threat. “Broad tariffs on copper, including those from key allies, artificially inflate demand and falsely justify expanding domestic copper mining that would irreparably damage America’s favorite wilderness,” Executive Director Ingrid Lyons wrote in a statement this week.
Due to go into effect Aug. 1, the import fee on copper sent futures for the metal hurtling to a record high on Tuesday. In addition to the latest announcement, Trump has said multiple times on the campaign trail and in office that he intends to reinvigorate mining in northeast Minnesota.
Copper is an essential metal for green energy technologies and many other everyday applications because of it conducts electricity. The United States already mines it domestically and imports it from countries like Canada, Mexico and Chile. But it has never been mined in Minnesota, in part because of concerns about environmental damage.
Chris Berry, an independent minerals analyst based in Washington, D.C., was skeptical the new levy would speed the opening of new mines.