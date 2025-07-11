MAPLE LAKE, MINN. — Jeff Dabe stood in a door jamb at the Maple Lake Bar & Grill’s packed events center, stretching: His fingers, his forearms, his shoulders. Some fellow arm wrestlers sipped Coors Light. Others chugged from gallon jugs of water. Everyone wanted a selfie with Dabe.
Here, at a spring supermatch featuring dozens of mano a mano showdowns, Dabe was a celebrity. Dabe, winner of one arm wrestling world title and so many national titles that he’s lost count, is perhaps the greatest Minnesota arm wrestler of all time. At this weekend’s Minnesota State Armwrestling Championship in Maple Lake, Dabe will try for another state title. Most fellow arm wrestlers are decades his junior. Dabe, a grandfather of 10, became eligible to receive Social Security retirement benefits when he turned 62 last month.
“I’m like the old guy in the neighborhood that everyone wants to knock off the hill,” Dabe said.
An arm wrestling event is filled with biceps, camouflage and neck tattoos. Competition is fierce but friendly. Competitors massage each other’s wrists and forearms between matches to help with blood flow. It’s a familial machismo; the wife of a competitor cradled their newborn baby as her husband prepped for a match. While there will be six men’s weight classes at this weekend’s state championship, there also will be one open weight class for women.
A couple hundred spectators looked on as two competitors took the stage. They coated their hands with chalk and stood across the armwrestling table from each other, three feet apart, per World Armwrestling Federation regulations. The wrestling elbow rested on a soft pad near the closest table’s edge, and the off hand gripped a steel hand peg mid-table.
A referee ensured arms were properly stacked and wrists straight, checking that knuckles on participants’ thumbs were visible. He squared them up.
Then: “Readyyyy ... GO!”
Technique over brute strength
To win, an arm wrestler must force an opponent’s wrist down to a rubber band strung across the table.