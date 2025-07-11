Here, at a spring supermatch featuring dozens of mano a mano showdowns, Dabe was a celebrity. Dabe, winner of one arm wrestling world title and so many national titles that he’s lost count, is perhaps the greatest Minnesota arm wrestler of all time. At this weekend’s Minnesota State Armwrestling Championship in Maple Lake, Dabe will try for another state title. Most fellow arm wrestlers are decades his junior. Dabe, a grandfather of 10, became eligible to receive Social Security retirement benefits when he turned 62 last month.