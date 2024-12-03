Review: Women peer into the lives of others in two Minneapolis art exhibitions

In “Autobiographies (The Husband),” Calle explains in photos and text from her perspective, how she and now ex-husband Greg Shephard met in the early ‘90s. She said he was “an unreliable man” and for their first date “he showed up a year late.” According to Shephard in the film “No Sex Last Night,” 1992, he went to her art opening in Boston and then tracked her down. He seemed fascinated by and jealous of her success. He wanted to reinvent himself in the same way she did. He desired the power she had as an artist, and so he went along with her on a road trip to California to see what would happen.