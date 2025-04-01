Say goodbye to winter hibernation with these 15 spring events

Although this past winter wasn’t too bad as far as Minnesota weather goes, there were a few subzero days that made us question, “Why the heck do we live here?” Worry no more as warmer weather is here and the outdoors beckons.
At the Minnesota Zoo, the Wells Fargo Family Farm is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Farm manager Adam Nigon said plenty of activities are being planned for the annual “Farm Babies” event and that includes meeting the new piglets, lambs and goat kids. “We’re excited to welcome people back to the farm as it’s pretty quiet here in the winter,” Nigon said.
Other annual events are a craft beer festival that promises unlimited pours “of the country’s best brews”; Art-a-Whirl, celebrating its 30th year; and Hopkins’ vendor-packed fair. So, get off that couch, put on a smile and head out for some fun and sun.
Royal Canadian Circus
Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer will preside over the shocking thrills of the touring circus. The Twin Cities is the first stop and only U.S. location on its 13-city North American tour. Performers under the big top who effortlessly defy heights include the Fantastic Venturas, Claudia Bauer (yes, the ringmaster’s wife) and the TZ Aerialists & Dancers. Other energetic and jaw-dropping stunts are presented by the Team Morales Double Wheel Act, Araw Mongolian Teeterboard team, Mongolian Acrobatic Skipping team and others. (April 10-20, see website for showtimes. $39.50-$60. Mall of America North Lot, Bloomington. royalcanadiancircus.ca)
Twin Cities Auto Show
With the threat of rising auto prices, this may be the perfect place to find a new vehicle. Whether you are looking for your dream car or just want to check out the newest and latest on the market, there will be a wide variety. Also on display are “Cars Against Crime” with variations of the Batmobile, Joke Mobile, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Gotham City Paddy Wagon. There will be special appearances by Netflix stars Constance Nunes, lead mechanic on “Car Master: Rust to Riches” and Jaime Hjelm from “TexMex Motors.” (10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 11-12, April 16-19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13. $6-$13. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. twincitiesautoshow.com)
Minnesota Craft Beer Festival
Grab your loose-fitting pants and check out what’s brewing at this fest, which hosts 80 breweries that will pour more than 250 beers. Taste brews from Drekker Brewing Co., Monkish Brewing Co., Rail Werks Brewing Depot and Bear Cave Brewing, among others. Live entertainment is also on tap. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. Previous festivals have sold out, so purchasing a ticket in advance is a must. (1-5 p.m. April 26. $41.09-$79.98. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. minnesotacraftbeerfestival.com)
Farm Babies
Hang out with and take photos of cute little newborn chicks, goat kids and pot-bellied Kunekune pigs that reside on the Zoo’s Wells Fargo Family Farm. Although the farm is open daily, weekends during the spring event kick up things a notch, including live music, special activities and lawn games. Go back in time with demonstrations in metalsmithing and wool weaving. The hayloft has been converted to a quiet space, creating a calmer environment for coloring and crafts. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. April 26-May 18. $17.95-$25.95. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org)
Springtime & Sunshine Festival
The Anoka fairgrounds will open to give participants a taste of what’s to come with spring and summer outdoor events. Artisans and vendors will sell items ranging from home and seasonal décor to gifts and pet accessories. Attractions include barrel rides, live music, a beer garden and access to the Compass Ag Education building. No outdoor festival is complete without fried food, so indulge in funnel cakes, cheese curds and other delights. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 9-11. Free. Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka. anokacountyfair.com)