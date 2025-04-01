Say goodbye to winter hibernation with these 15 spring events

With the threat of rising auto prices, this may be the perfect place to find a new vehicle. Whether you are looking for your dream car or just want to check out the newest and latest on the market, there will be a wide variety. Also on display are “Cars Against Crime” with variations of the Batmobile, Joke Mobile, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Gotham City Paddy Wagon. There will be special appearances by Netflix stars Constance Nunes, lead mechanic on “Car Master: Rust to Riches” and Jaime Hjelm from “TexMex Motors.” (10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 11-12, April 16-19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13. $6-$13. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. twincitiesautoshow.com)