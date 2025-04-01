Things To Do

Say goodbye to winter hibernation with these 15 spring events

Check out farm babies and festivals celebrating beer, wool and Thai culture.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 11:15AM
The two-day Minnesota Songkran Festival in May on the Capitol grounds in St. Paul with include traditional Thai dances. (Minnesota Songkran Festival )

Although this past winter wasn’t too bad as far as Minnesota weather goes, there were a few subzero days that made us question, “Why the heck do we live here?” Worry no more as warmer weather is here and the outdoors beckons.

At the Minnesota Zoo, the Wells Fargo Family Farm is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Farm manager Adam Nigon said plenty of activities are being planned for the annual “Farm Babies” event and that includes meeting the new piglets, lambs and goat kids. “We’re excited to welcome people back to the farm as it’s pretty quiet here in the winter,” Nigon said.

Other annual events are a craft beer festival that promises unlimited pours “of the country’s best brews”; Art-a-Whirl, celebrating its 30th year; and Hopkins’ vendor-packed fair. So, get off that couch, put on a smile and head out for some fun and sun.

Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer narrates the action under the big top in performances of the Royal Canadian Circus at Mall of America in Bloomington April 10-20. (Royal Canadian Circus )

Royal Canadian Circus

Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer will preside over the shocking thrills of the touring circus. The Twin Cities is the first stop and only U.S. location on its 13-city North American tour. Performers under the big top who effortlessly defy heights include the Fantastic Venturas, Claudia Bauer (yes, the ringmaster’s wife) and the TZ Aerialists & Dancers. Other energetic and jaw-dropping stunts are presented by the Team Morales Double Wheel Act, Araw Mongolian Teeterboard team, Mongolian Acrobatic Skipping team and others. (April 10-20, see website for showtimes. $39.50-$60. Mall of America North Lot, Bloomington. royalcanadiancircus.ca)

Twin Cities Auto Show

With the threat of rising auto prices, this may be the perfect place to find a new vehicle. Whether you are looking for your dream car or just want to check out the newest and latest on the market, there will be a wide variety. Also on display are “Cars Against Crime” with variations of the Batmobile, Joke Mobile, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Gotham City Paddy Wagon. There will be special appearances by Netflix stars Constance Nunes, lead mechanic on “Car Master: Rust to Riches” and Jaime Hjelm from “TexMex Motors.” (10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 11-12, April 16-19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13. $6-$13. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. twincitiesautoshow.com)

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

Grab your loose-fitting pants and check out what’s brewing at this fest, which hosts 80 breweries that will pour more than 250 beers. Taste brews from Drekker Brewing Co., Monkish Brewing Co., Rail Werks Brewing Depot and Bear Cave Brewing, among others. Live entertainment is also on tap. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. Previous festivals have sold out, so purchasing a ticket in advance is a must. (1-5 p.m. April 26. $41.09-$79.98. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. minnesotacraftbeerfestival.com)

Experience the sights and sounds of the newborns at the Minnesota Zoo from April 26 through May 18. (Minnesota Zoo)

Farm Babies

Hang out with and take photos of cute little newborn chicks, goat kids and pot-bellied Kunekune pigs that reside on the Zoo’s Wells Fargo Family Farm. Although the farm is open daily, weekends during the spring event kick up things a notch, including live music, special activities and lawn games. Go back in time with demonstrations in metalsmithing and wool weaving. The hayloft has been converted to a quiet space, creating a calmer environment for coloring and crafts. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. April 26-May 18. $17.95-$25.95. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org)

Springtime & Sunshine Festival

The Anoka fairgrounds will open to give participants a taste of what’s to come with spring and summer outdoor events. Artisans and vendors will sell items ranging from home and seasonal décor to gifts and pet accessories. Attractions include barrel rides, live music, a beer garden and access to the Compass Ag Education building. No outdoor festival is complete without fried food, so indulge in funnel cakes, cheese curds and other delights. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 9-11. Free. Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka. anokacountyfair.com)

Animinneapolis

Nerd out to all things Japanese animation, video games and culture. Whether you’re dressed in costume or not, everyone can partake in panel discussions, video game tournaments, anime showings and dance events. You’ll also have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from voice actors, including Jay Hickman, Kohei and William Ofoegbu. A vendor hall will host anime and gaming dealers and artists. (10 a.m.-3 a.m. May 9; 9 a.m.-3 a.m. May 10; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11. $40-$150. Hyatt Regency, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. animinneapolis.com)

Spring on the Farm

‘Tis the season when farms welcome newborn animals. Greet the babes walking around the farm grounds. Also, go back in time when there were no modern appliances and see a cooking demonstration on a woodfire stove. There may even be samples. Kids can be entertained with games, crafts and performances by the Jolly Pops and Tyler the Magician. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 17. Free. Eidem Farm, 4345 101st Av. N., Brooklyn Park. brooklynpark.org)

Art-a-Whirl

Calling itself the largest open studio tour in the country, this annual spring art event that’s marking its 30th anniversary includes a plethora of galleries and studios throughout northeast Minneapolis. Art lovers can create their own adventure, traveling to each venue for demonstrations, interactive activities, live music and bites and sips from local restaurants and breweries. Vendors will sell items that fit every budget. (5-10 p.m. May 16; noon-8 p.m. May 17; noon-5 p.m. May 18. See website for locations. nemaa.org)

Whirlygig

Indeed Brewing gets in the Art-a-Whirl action with three days of beer and music. The music festival begins on a positive note with gospel-fusion duo Gifted Handz. The lineup also includes Palms Psalm, Dilly Dally Alley, Clare Doyle and Saltydog. It wouldn’t be an Indeed festival without its beverages. That means LSD (yes, it’s only a beer) and Flavorwave IPA among others will be on tap and so will food from Chef Shack, KCM Eggrolls and Red Cow. Artist Chuck U will do live painting and record press Outta Wax will be live lathe-cutting vinyl records. (6-11 p.m. May 16; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 17; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 18. Free. Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Av. NE., Mpls. indeedbrewing.com)

Shepherd’s Harvest Sheep & Wool Festival

This fest has a weekend dedicated to all things fiber arts. It kicks off with a day of classes where crafters can learn about various fiber art media. The remaining two days will feature sheep dog herding and shearing demonstrations, family activities and a fleece competition. Those who want to get into fiber arts can view knitting, weaving, spinning and felting demonstrations. More than 150 fiber vendors will have merchandise for sale. (Classes, May 9, see website for schedule. Festival hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11. $5, free for kids 8 and under. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 N. 40th St., Lake Elmo. shepherdsharvestfestival.org)

The Minnesota Songkran Festival in St. Paul will include several dance performances. (Minnesota Songkran Festival)

Minnesota Songkran Festival

The Thai New Year will be celebrated on the State Capitol grounds along with plenty of entertainment. The lively festival begins with a monk’s blessing ceremony and will be followed by the Maha Songkran parade and fashion show. Visitors can embrace Thai culture through performances, exhibits and street food. They also can learn a thing or two about papayas and get a lesson in Muay Thai, a martial arts sport. (11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 10; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 11. Free. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. thaiculturemn.us)

Anna Fitzer invites a passerby to pull something from her treasure hat at the inaugural Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair last year. (Angelina Katsanis)

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair

Honor Mom on her special day by taking her to see some of Minneapolis’ most famous sculptures. Billing itself as “A Celebration of Art, Mothers & Community,” the weekend lends itself to beauty and creativity. Under the Cowles Conservatory, a botanical market will feature artists who use botanical materials, floral vendors and a chance to build your own terrarium. Artisans and crafters will showcase their works and there will be live music and food trucks. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 11; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12. Free. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. homespunevents.com)

Rock the Barn

Prepare your best boot scootin’ boogie for the annual fundraiser that supports the Dodge Nature Preschool Scholarship Fund. Bring a blanket and picnic as live bands perform against a natural backdrop. Activities include making dandelion fritters, hay-wagon rides and petting farm animals. Further opportunities to support the scholarship include a bake sale, lemonade stand and raffle baskets. (3-6 p.m. May 17. $8-$10. Dodge Nature Center, 1701 Charlton St., West St. Paul. dodgenaturecenter.org)

Mainstreet Day Arts & Craft Fair

Nearly 250 vendors will fill the streets of downtown Hopkins featuring handcrafted items such as garden décor, clothing, woodworking and art. Sponsored by JCI Hopkins, the event also hosts entertainment, kids games and food trucks from a variety of cuisines. Proceeds from the event benefit the city and the surrounding area. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 17. Free. Downtown Hopkins. jcihopkins.com)

Old-time farm activities and live animals are among the highlights of the Holz Farm Spring Festival on May 18 in Eagan. (City of Eagan)

Holz Farm Spring Festival

The days of life on the rugged frontier may be long gone, but this historical property can still show city slickers a few things. The annual festival treats visitors to old-fashioned fun with tours of the home, hayrides and music. There’s even a general store where guests can purchase souvenirs. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18. $3. Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. cityofeagan.com)

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

