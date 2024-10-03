Review: ‘Folie à Deux’ reckons with ‘The Joker’

I'm not sure ''Folie à Deux'' always successfully pegs audience desire, though. What I most wanted in ''Folie à Deux'' was for it to stop playing with the concepts of its characters and instead let them breathe a little more on their own. It's not surprising that the movie works best when Arthur and Lee lock into one other. This is Arthur's first blush with the love he's lacked ("She gets me," he says), but their connection may also have more to do with fantasy. Their time together is actually somewhat limited but, in Arthur's imagination, their emotions soar in songs, mostly old standards ("Get Happy," ''For Once in My Life,'' ''That's Life''), they sing tenderly to one another.