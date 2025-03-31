During a recent episode of “CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five,“ broadcast journalist and sports reporter Cari Champion compared Elon Musk to a ”Mean Girls” character who crashes a school assembly. The women at the table instantly got the reference; the men did not.
“You guys are like, ‘Excuse me? What movie is this?‘” said Champion, teasing panelists GOP commentator Melik Abdul and former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger — who both might have been more in the loop if she had cited a scene from “The Godfather.”
The 49-year-old Champion belongs to a demographic that will make up the bulk of the audience when the musical version of “Mean Girls” arrives at the Ordway next week, giving them an opportunity to revisit memories of the Tina Fey-penned film that debuted a little more than 20 years ago.
But they won’t be alone. The film, as well as the 2018 Broadway musical, resonates with fans who could be their children, making it one of the most enduring pop culture milestones of this century.
The film earned a modest $130 million at the box office and zero Oscar nominations, but its legacy has lasted a lot longer than bigger 2004 hits like “Shrek 2″ and “The Passion of the Christ.”
It’s gotten nods in pop hits (Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed”), music videos (Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next”), Super Bowl ads (Discover Card), TV shows (“How to Get Away With Murder”), toys (Bratz dolls) and novels (Karen McManus’ “Two Can Keep a Secret”).
Today’s teens, the ones who think Britney Spears is “old school,” treat “Mean Girls” like it was freshly baked.
“That’s for some great reasons and some not so great reasons,” said Nell Benjamin, who wrote the lyrics for the musical. “The great reason is that Tina is a comic genius. She has a talent for finding comedy in absurd and painful moments. The sad reason is that the story remains timely. Young women still have these enormous, weird pressures.”