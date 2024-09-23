Review: Film composer Hans Zimmer rocked out to some of his famed scores at Target Center

And perhaps you can take the rocker out of the arena, but you can’t take the arena rocker out of Zimmer. Maybe that’s why he’s leading an enormous entourage — a rock band, orchestra and choir — around North America right now, performing live versions of suites from his film scores. “Hans Zimmer Live” filled Minneapolis’ Target Center almost to capacity on Saturday night, and it was clear that the composer has learned something from Hollywood about knocking your eye out with spectacle and amping up your adrenaline.