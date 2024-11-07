Cheng: 7 reasons why I’m thankful for Minnesota’s food scene

No shade against the restaurants that don’t change — Bar La Grassa doesn’t need to, and it’s a place I still frequent — but I’m thankful for restaurants that continually prune and evolve their menus. One of my favorite dishes at Bûcheron — and perhaps one of the greatest pasta dishes in the Twin Cities — was a silky, bright sweet corn and taleggio agnolotti, and it was a new dish that replaced another (celery root tortellini) that I had praised to abandon until that season ended. Adam Ritter changes the menu often, in keeping with the theme of his restaurant, and the payoffs have resulted in repeat visits from yours truly. I’ve been seeing welcome churn at other favorites like Oro (a suckling pig terrine and squid ink sope were among recent standout new dishes), All Saints and Myriel, as well — restaurants that have gotten even better with time.