A resident was founded dead over the weekend in a mobile home that caught fire in northern Minnesota, authorities said Monday.
Authorities were notified of the blaze about 12:20 a.m. Sunday along Hwy. 2 near Bena, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
Responders arrived, extinguished the fire and soon located a body inside. The victim's identity has yet to be released.
Authorities have yet to say how the fire began.
Assisting at the fire scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, the Federal Dam and Cass Lake fire departments and Deer River Ambulance.
