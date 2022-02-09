Rescuers saved one of two horses that broke through ice in a swampy area north of the Twin Cities, authorities said.

Personnel from the Isanti Fire District and the Isanti County Sheriff's Office teamed up about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and within an hour pulled both horses from 5 feet of water east of Hwy. 47 in Bradford Township as the air temperature hovered around 15 degrees.

"Unfortunately, one horse did not survive the incident," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The horses escaped from fenced residential property sometime overnight and were in the water for an undetermined amount of time, the statement continued.